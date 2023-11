Prime Minister Modi hosts G20 meet virtually; condemns civilians deaths in Israel and Hamas war

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the civilian deaths in Gaza. While hosting the G20 meeting virtually, the Prime Minister supported the release of Israel hostages and said that terrorism is a big challenge in the world. He added insecurity and instability in West Asia is a matter of concern for all.

Modi said, "Terrorism is unacceptable to all of us and Death of civilians wherever it takes place is condemnable. We welcome the news of the release of hostages. We hope all hostages will be released soon," Modi said. He asserted that it is imperative that humanitarian assistance reaches on time and in a continuous manner".

The Prime Minister also expressed concerns about the misuse of Artificial intelligence (AI) in the meeting and said that AI should reach people and must be safe for society.

In the last few months, new challenges have emerged and the situation of insecurity and instability in West Asia is a matter of concern, he said at the virtual meeting attended by leaders like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, among others.

It is important to ensure that Israel-Hamas war does not take the shape of a regional conflict, Modi said. Addressing the G20 leaders, he said, "When on November 16 last year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed the ceremonial gavel to me, I had said we will make G20 inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive. In one year, we have together achieved this."

All of us together have taken G20 to newer heights, he said. "In this world full of mistrust and challenges, it is this trust that binds us together. In the last one year, we have expressed confidence in 'One Earth, One Family and One Future'. Moving away from controversies, we have worked with unity and cooperation," Modi said.

"I can never forget that moment when in Delhi all of us welcomed the African Union into the G20. This message of inclusivity given by the G20 to the world is unprecedented. "It is a matter of pride for India that under its presidency, Africa was given a voice. In the last year in the G20, Global South's voice has also been heard," Modi said.

The prime minister asserted that the G20 has increased the confidence in multilateralism and global governance reforms have been given a direction. The meeting is set to deliberate on a host of issues but all eyes are on the discussion related to the Gaza situation. Significantly, the meeting comes on a day Israel's Cabinet approved a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas group that is expected to bring the first halt in fighting in the six-week war.

The ceasefire will facilitate the release of dozens of hostages captured by Hamas during its October 7 attack into southern Israel. The deal will also see the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and the entry of more humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to media reports.