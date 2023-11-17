POWERFUL EARTHQUAKE SHAKES SOUTHERN PHILIPPINES CAUSING CEILINGS TO FALL AT MALLS

Manila: A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and no tsunami warning was in effect.

The magnitude 6.7 quake was located 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Burias at the southern tip of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said. It was centered at a depth of 78 kilometers (48 miles), it said.