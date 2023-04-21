Hyderabad Telangana With a population of 14286 crores people India is now the most populated country in the world While some states of the country are overflooded with people a small state like Sikkim has a population of only 69 lahks Not only Sikkim there are several countries in the world that do not have a population of even one lakh Here is a list of some countries that don t have the problem of spillover crowds Vatican City considered the smallest country in the world with an area of less than one square kilometer has a population of only 518 people Considered to be the Popes city the country is known for being the centre of the Catholic Church It is home to important religious sites such as the Sistine Chapel St Peter s Basilica and St Peter s Square Tuvalu an island nation located between Hawaii and Australia has a population of 11396 and an area of just 26 square kilometers Tuvalu is also at risk of being flooded due to rising sea levels Despite this the people of Tuvalu continue to follow the traditional ways of life passed down from their ancestors making boats and playing a cricketlike game called Kilikiti Coconutbased dishes are popular here and cultural activities are given high priorityWith more than 80 percent of the land at risk of getting destroyed owing to phosphate mining Nauru is a small island nation with a population of 12780 people and an area of 21 square kilometers The people of Nauru primarily engage in agriculture growing crops such as pineapple banana and coconut The island has a rich history with human habitation dating back 3000 years Palau is a region in the Pacific Islands with a population of 18058 people and an area of 459 square kilometers Human migration to this area dates back to around 2000 BC and it was under Japanese rule from 19141944 before becoming an independent country in 1994 Palau is known for its beautiful islands and stunning natural sceneryAlso Read India surpasses China to become most populous country in worldSan Marino has a population of 33642 and covers an area of 61 square kilometers This country first started off when a church was built on a hill in 300 AD and eventually it grew into an independent nation In 1862 an Italian general named Giuseppe Garibaldi awarded San Marino its independence and it became a refuge for him and his wife during the reunification of Italy After World War I San Marino faced many hardships but in recent years there has been significant growth in per capita income The Guaita Fort located on Mount Titano is a popular attraction in the heart of the countryMonaco is a small sovereign citystate located in Western Europe With a population of just over 36000 people it is one of the smallest countries in the world The country is known for its luxurious lifestyle and high concentration of wealthy individuals with approximately 32 percent of the population considered to be millionairesMoving on to Lichtenstein this small country is located in central Europe between Switzerland and Austria With a population of just under 40000 people and an area of 160 square kilometers it is one of the smallest countries in EuropeThe Marshall Islands is a small island country located in the Pacific Ocean with a population of just under 42000 people The country is made up of 29 coral atolls and 5 islands with half of the population living in the capital city of MajuroSaint Kitts and Nevis is a small Caribbean country located north of Venezuela With a population of just under 48000 people and an area of 261 square kilometers it is one of the smallest countries in the regionDominica is an island country located in the Caribbean with a population of just over 73000 people and an area of 751 square kilometers The country is known for its rainforests and volcanoes and has a large population of people of African descent