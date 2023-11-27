POPE FRANCIS GETTING ANTIBIOTICS INTRAVENOUSLY FOR LUNG PROBLEM LIMITING APPOINTMENTS VATICAN SAYS

Vatican City: Pope Francis is receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat a lung inflammation and will scale back some appointments, but he doesn't have pneumonia or fever, the Vatican said on Monday.

Francis himself on Sunday revealed that he was suffering from the inflammation problem, explaining why he didn't keep his weekly window appointment to greet people in St. Peter's Square. Instead, he gave his blessing from the chapel of the hotel on Vatican grounds where he lives.

Vatican's press office director, Matteo Bruni, said in a written statement on Monday that the inflammation was causing some respiratory difficulties for Francis, whose 87th birthday is next month. "The condition of the pope is good and stationary, he doesn't have a fever, and the respiratory situation is in clear improvement,' Bruni said. A CT scan, which the pope underwent on Saturday afternoon at a Rome hospital, ruled out pneumonia, Bruni added.

To aid the pope's recovery, some important commitments expected for the next days have been postponed so he can dedicate the time and desired energy to his recovery, the spokesman said. Other appointments, of institutional character or easier to maintain given the current health conditions, have been maintained, Bruni added.