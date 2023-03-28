Kabul: In the hope of continuing their education under the Taliban regime, Afghan girls have resorted to online mode of learning however poor internet services have hindered them, Khaama Press reported. A number of decrees have been issued as a result of the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan in the middle of August 2021; girls and young women were forced to stay at home, were denied admission to universities, and the majority of women were prohibited from working for non-governmental organisations due to concerns about Islamic dress.

The Afghan women showed an inclination to online learning to counter the restrictions put on them by the de-facto authorities, however several of them are now bearing the brunt of poor internet. Sofia, a 22-year-old student, is one such person. She enrols in an online English course offered by Rumi Academy using the computer she uses at home in Kabul.

But, Sofia, like many other students, has significant connectivity problems. During a recent lesson when her computer screen froze, she repeatedly questioned whether her teacher could hear her. After a while, her computer started up once more, and the lecture went on, reported Khaama Press.

Notably, after the Taliban banned Afghan girls from attending schools, universities, and job, there has been a significant increase in the number of women and girls using the internet. But, despite power outages, and slow internet, students still need assistance, especially the females in the country.

Everyone now has access to the internet, including Afghan students and girls, allowing them to overcome restrictions set by the Taliban government and further their studies and professions. In a nation where 97 per cent of the population is impoverished, these problems are significant. Online education continues to be a vital lifeline for many Afghan girls and women striving to finish their education despite Taliban prohibitions, despite the challenges, reported Khaama Press.

After the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government and the Taliban taking over Kabul, the country's females are the worst sufferers. Females in the country are prohibited from leadership posts and are not allowed to travel unless accompanied by a male companion. The Taliban promised to reopen all schools on March 23, 2022, but on that day they once more closed secondary institutions for girls.

There is still no word on when or if these schools will reopen or if the ban is indefinite. According to the Taliban, women's rights are an internal issue in Afghanistan and foreign countries should not interfere. "They should understand their responsibilities regarding Afghanistan. They impose their sanctions on the people of Afghanistan, on these women. They have frozen the money and don't allow improvement," said Islamic Emirate's spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid. (ANI)

