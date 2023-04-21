POLITICAL DIALOGUE CANNOT HAPPEN WITH A GUN TO YOUR HEAD PAK FM BILAWAL ON CJPS REQUEST

Islamabad Pakistan s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that his party was trying to build consensus among the country s political leadership on holding elections but asserted that any dialogue would be futile if it is carried out with a gun to your head The Pakistan Peoples Party PPP Chairman s remarks came as the country s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial requested political leaders to hold negotiations earlier in the day after the Supreme Court resumed hearing a petition seeking to hold general elections for all national and provincial assemblies simultaneouslyJustice Bandial said that there could be no obstinacy in negotiations and that consensus could be built through bilateral talks The Express Tribune newspaper reported He asked the political leaders to meet and negotiate on Thursday rather than after Eid During the hearing he said the elections could be held in July after Eid Despite Justice Bandial s request no dialogue was held between the highlypolarised political partiesLater the hearing was adjourned till April 27 after Attorney General for Pakistan AGP Mansoor Awan and PPP lawyer Farooq H Naek met Justice Bandial in his chamber and sought more time to hold dialogue with the opposition Pakistan TehreekeInsaf PTI party led by ousted prime minister Imran Khan to evolve consensus on the matter the report said We have made attempts in the past to unify the political leadership on elections and are willing to do that again but dialogue cannot take place with a gun to your head as no one will agree Bilawal 34 saidHe said the PPP supports holding elections on the same day and is prepared to talk to anyone to achieve this goal The problem with the government is that its key ally Jamiat UlemaiIslam Fazl JUIF of Maulana Fazlur Rehman is not ready to hold talks with Pakistan TehreekiInsaf party led by ousted premier Imran KhanBilawal who met Rehman this week said his party was trying to persuade the JUIF chief to engage in the negotiations Our efforts are aimed at saving democracy which is currently in danger he said Rehman however at a press conference said that his party would not hold negotiation with anyone under the threat of a hammer a reference to the gavel used by judges There was a time when it was said to talk under the shadow of a gun Today we are being forced to negotiate in front of the hammerWe accept justice we will not accept your hammer he said He also lashed at the court for not accepting the authority of Parliament when it stifled a bill aimed at clipping the powers of the chief justice even before becoming a law He also accused the apexcourt of showing leniency towards Khan If the Supreme Court can show flexibility towards Imran Khan then why can t they show flexibility towards us he said Bilawal also said he hopes the CJP would establish consensus within his institution before leaving his post Our history has never witnessed such fragmentation within the judiciary The Supreme Court is currently undergoing a trial before the people he saidPakistan is currently in the grip of political and economic instability compounded by the bitter tension between the judiciary and executive over the date of elections in the Punjab province Parliament and the judiciary are divided over the holding of elections in the two provinces as the former has refused to authorise the funds to meet the expenditures The deadlock has increased political instability and with the economy already in freefall the threat of default of the country has increasedThe federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserts that it has the power to delay the polls and hold them after August However Khan s PTI party was pushing for early polls and demanding that instead of delaying the Punjab elections the National Assembly should be dissolved and general elections called in the country PTI