PMS US VISIT EXPECTED TO BE HIGH ON SUBSTANCE DEFENCE CRITICAL TECHNOLOGY SET TO FOCUS AREAS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US next week is expected to be high on substance as both sides are looking at concrete outcomes in a range of key areas such as defence and critical technology and ways to simplify regulatory framework for deeper industrial cooperation. People familiar with the preparation for the trip said a major aspect of Modi's state visit to Washington will be to lay a ground for forging a strong technology partnership and enhance economic engagement between India and the US.

There is a "very genuine and widespread interest" on both sides to use the visit to take the relationship to the next level, they said. "In terms of focus areas of discussions, it would perhaps be a very forward leaning visit," said one of the people cited above. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday formally announced Modi's two-nation state visit to the US and Egypt from June 20 to 25. Following Modi's talks with US President Joe Biden, the two sides are expected to firm up a number of arrangements and deals, including one for India's procurement of 30 armed drones.

Both the leaders are also likely to deliberate on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Indo-Pacific, China's aggressive behaviour in the region and other pressing regional and global issues of mutual interests. Modi's visit to the US will commence in New York, where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the headquarters of the United Nations on June 21.

From New York, he will travel to Washington where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honour of Modi the same evening. The prime minister will address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22, according to the MEA. On June 23, he will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken, it said.

In addition to the official engagements, the prime minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders, the MEA said. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora. The people cited above said Modi's visit will be "high on substance". "Even the symbolism would also be very highly substantive in terms of the political messaging," said one of them, adding there is a "deep, genuine, strong and widespread interest" on the visit by both sides.

In the second leg of his two-nation visit, Modi will travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to Egypt from June 24 to 25. The visit is at the invitation of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of Egypt, which he extended to Modi in January when he graced India's Republic Day celebrations as the 'Chief Guest'. This will be Modi's first visit to Egypt as prime minister.

"Apart from his talks with President Sisi, the prime minister is likely to interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian government, some prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt," the MEA said. "Relations between India and Egypt are based on ancient trade and economic linkages as well as cultural and deep-rooted people-to-people ties," it said. During the state visit of Sisi to India in January, it was agreed to elevate the relationship between the two countries to a strategic partnership. (PTI)