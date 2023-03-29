New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India has become the fastest-growing major economy despite facing several challenges even as he equated the country's guiding philosophy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" with that of the spirit of democracy which entails that the needs and aspirations of every human being are equally important.

In his opening remarks at the US-hosted Summit for Democracy, PM Modi said, "Democracy is not just a structure; it is also a spirit. It is based on the belief that the needs and aspirations of every human being are equally important. That is why, in India, our guiding philosophy is "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas", meaning 'striving together for inclusive growth."

Hailing India's growth, Modi reaffirmed that India was the mother of democracy and said that the country had become the fastest-growing major economy despite many global challenges. He said, "Whether it is our effort to fight climate change through lifestyle changes, to conserve water through distributed storage, or provide clean cooking fuel to everyone, every initiative is powered by the collective efforts of the citizens of India".

During Covid-19, India's response was people-driven, he said, while reiterating that 'it is they who made it possible to administer over 2 billion doses of Made in India vaccines. He pointed out that the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative shared millions of vaccines with the world. This was also guided by the democratic spirit of ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'' - One Earth, One Family, One Future, PM Modi said.

He noted that the idea of elected leaders was a common feature in ancient India, long before the rest of the world. "In our ancient epic, Mahabharata, the first duty of citizens is described as choosing their leader", he added. "Our sacred Vedas, speak of political power being exercised by broad-based consultative bodies. There are also many historical references to Republic states in ancient India, where the rulers were not hereditary. India is, indeed, the mother of democracy," PM Modi said at the Summit for Democracy.

Modi was speaking virtually at the second Summit for Democracy, co-hosted by US President Joe Biden, Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema, the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Also read: Those involved in corruption coming on one platform, action against corrupt will continue: PM Modi