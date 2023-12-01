Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed climate change summit in Dubai and proposed India as host of COP33 in 2028. At the COP28 high-level segment in Dubai, he supported green credit initiatives. The Prime Minister said India has presented a model of development to world striking a great balance between ecology and economy and achieved its emission intensity targets 11 years ahead of committed time frame, he said.

At the Opening of the COP28 high-level segment for HoS/HoG, PM Narendra Modi said, "...India's goal is to bring down emissions intensify by 45% till 2030. We have decided to increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50%. We will also keep going ahead towards our goal of net zero by 2070." "India is committed to UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host COP33 Summit in India in 2028."

India is one among only few countries in the world on track to achieve its Nationally Determined Contributions or national plans to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the guardrail to avoid worsening of climate change impacts. Modi was the only leader to join the opening plenary along with COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber and UN Climate Change President Simon Steill.

The prime minister called for maintaining a balance between mitigation and adaptation and said that energy transition across the world must be "just and inclusive". He called for rich countries to transfer technology to help developing nations combat climate change.