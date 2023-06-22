Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received a grand welcome at the White House on Day 3 of his crucial state visit, Thursday said that he and all the people of India wish that India's tricolour and America's stars and stripes keep flying higher and higher.

"I along with the 1.4 billion people of India wish that India's tricolour and America's stars and stripes keep flying higher and higher," PM Modi said in his speech soon after President Joe Biden welcomed him to the White House.

On the third day of his state visit, Modi is set to address a joint session of the US Congress and later attend the state dinner at the White House. He and Biden will also hold bilateral meetings at the White House, which will follow after their one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office. PM Modi will also participate in a joint press conference where he is expected to take two questions from the media.

The high-level talks with President Biden are aimed at further boosting the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies.

Here are the key quotes from PM Modi's speech at the White House:

"In the post-Covid era, the world order is taking a new shape. In this time period, the friendship between India and US will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world. India & US are committed to working together for the global good and peace, stability and prosperity."

"US President Biden and I will hold bilateral talks in a short while now and discuss regional and global issues. I am sure that our talks will be positive."

"People of the Indian community are enhancing India's glory in the US through their hard work and dedication. You are the real strength of our relationship. I thank President Biden and Dr Jill Biden for giving this honour to them."

"I have visited the White House many times after becoming the PM. This is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers."

"We both nations take pride in our diversity, both of us believe in the fundamental principle of interests of all and welfare of all."

"I will have an opportunity to address US Congress for second time. I'm deeply grateful for this honour."

"I express gratitude towards President Biden for the warm welcome. Thank you for your friendship, President Biden."

