Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden raised the toast at the State Dinner hosted at the White House, on Thursday evening(local time). US President Joe Biden said "the occasion celebrates great bonds of friendship between India and the United States."

Biden said, "Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minster today, during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States," while raising the toast with Modi. Both clinked their glasses and raised it marking the celebration of PM Modi's state visit.

Raising the toast, Modi said, "This evening is made special by the presence of the people of our two countries, they are our most precious assets. When we met in Japan, for the Quad Summit, you mentioned a problem that you were facing, I am sure that you must have resolved that problem. I hope you were able to fit in everyone who wanted to come for the dinner tonight."

I want to thank US President Joe Biden for this wonderful dinner today. I would also like to thank First Lady Jill Biden for taking care of my visit to make it successful. Yesterday evening you opened the doors of your house for me, he said while thanking the hosts.

Amidst the love for Baseball, Cricket is also getting popular in the US. The American team is trying their best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success, PM Modi said while referring to the India's most passionately followed sport.

