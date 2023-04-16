PM MODI MOST POPULAR VISIONARY LEADER US SECY OF COMMERCE

Washington US Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader and is a visionary United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said adding that his commitment to the people of India is indescribable Addressing the Reception at India House which was hosted by Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Raimondo said I had an incredible opportunity to spend more than an hour and a half with Prime Minister Modi who is I don t need to tell anyone here who he is He is the most popular world leader for a reason He is an unbelievable visionary And his level of commitment to the people of India is just indescribable and deep and passionate and real and authentic And his desire to lift people out of poverty and move India forward as a global power is real and it is happening But the best part of the meeting for me was this anyone who knows Prime Minister Modi all of you knows he is a tech guy and he is deep into the details So I found myself at his home at 730 on a Friday night talking about the details of radio access networks and artificial intelligence And it was just amazing she addedAt the reception other than Raimondo Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ambassador Sandhu and coordinator for IndoPacific Affairs in the National Security Council Kurt Campbell were also presentRecalling her last meeting Raimondo said that while conversing with PM Modi she told him that there will be two ecosystems of technology one consistent with our democratic values and another not and India and the US needs to lead the world together in this technology ecosystem Quoting PM Modi Raimondo said he replied that AI doesn t stand for artificial intelligence but for America India technology and ecosystem Earlier in March PM Modi met with Raimondo who was in India from March 710 the Prime Minister s Office said on SaturdayDuring her visit to India Raimondo met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and held delegationlevel talks on Friday A Commercial Dialogue was held and several Memorandums of Understanding were signed between India and the US During the joint statement the US Secretary of Commerce said both India and the US have recognised that they have to be a quality supplier and consumer of goods and servicesIndia and the US signed a memorandum of understanding MoU on the semiconductor supply chain and innovation partnership relaunched with a strategic outlook with a focus on supply chain resiliency and diversification and new emerging areas after a gap of three years The last IndiaUS Commercial Dialogue was held in February 2019 Since then due to the pandemic and other factors it could not be held ANI