PM MODI MEETS US CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION CALLS STRONG BIPARTISAN SUPPORT INSTRUMENTAL IN ELEVATING PARTNERSHIP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the consistent and bipartisan support of the US Congress for India-US relations. A US Congressional delegation of eight members from the House of Representatives, who are on a visit to New Delhi, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The delegation included Rep. Ro Khanna, Democratic co-chair of the India Caucus, Rep. Mike Waltz, Republican co-chair of the India Caucus, Rep. Ed Case, Rep. Kat Cammack, Rep. Deborah Ross, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Rep. Rich McCormick and Rep. Thanedar. Taking to X (earlier Twitter), PM Modi said, "Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from the US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Michael Gwaltz. Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating the India-US Comprehensive Global strategic partnership."

Welcoming the delegation to India, Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the consistent and bipartisan support of the US Congress for India-US relations. Prime Minister fondly recalled his historic State Visit to the US in June at the invitation of President Biden during which he had an opportunity to address a Joint Session of the US Congress for a second time.

Prime Minister and the US delegation highlighted that the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is based on shared democratic values, respect for the rule of law, and strong people-to-people ties. Earlier today, the US congressional delegation met External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar in New Delhi and discussed ways to further expand India-US global strategic partnership.

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz, co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, are leading the delegation. The American lawmakers attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Tuesday. "A good interaction with US Congressional delegation today. Glad they could join us as we celebrated #IndependenceDay. Discussed the transformation underway in India, especially its outcomes of better governance," Jaishankar said on 'X', formerly Twitter.

"Shared our aspirations and expectations for Amritkaal. Also exchanged views on our advancing bilateral partnership. Shared perspectives on the global situation and our collaboration on multilateral, regional, and global issues," he added.

