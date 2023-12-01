New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of the COP28 summit and underscored India's support for a two-state solution and early and durable resolution of Israel Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the region. Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in terror attacks on October 7 by Hamas and also welcomed the release of hostages.

Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population in the War. He emphasized on India’s support for a two-state solution and an early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

