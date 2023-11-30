PM MODI LEAVES FOR DUBAI TO ATTEND WORLD CLIMATE ACTION SUMMIT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for supporting developing countries with adequate climate financing and technology transfer to help them to deal with climate change as he headed to Dubai to attend a key summit on climate action.

In his departure statement, Modi said India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action while highlighting the importance India attached to the issue during its G20 presidency. "During our G20 presidency, climate was high on our priority. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development. I look forward to the COP28 taking forward the consensus on these issues," he said.

Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit on Friday during the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, known as COP28. Several world leaders are set to attend the climate action summit to discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and effectively combat climate change. The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the COP28.

"PM @narendramodi embarks on a visit to Dubai to participate in #COP28 World Climate Action Summit. An opportunity to engage with global leaders on the pressing issue of climate change and showcase India's progress in meeting climate goals and plans ahead on climate action," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X.

The prime minister is scheduled to participate in three other high-level side events as well. The COP28 is taking place from November 30 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE. In his statement, Modi said the COP28 will provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement, and chart a path for future course on climate action.

"At the Voice of Global South Summit convened by India, the Global South spoke for the need for climate action based on the principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities, as well as a greater focus on adaptation," Modi said. "It is important that efforts of the developing world be supported with adequate climate financing and technology transfer. They must have access to equitable carbon and development space to achieve sustainable development," he said.

The prime minister noted that India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action. "Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards mother earth," he said.