PM Modi hosts G20 virtual summit; welcomes Hamas step to free Israel hostages
Published: 22 minutes ago
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a virtual summit of G20 leaders, which was attended by dignitaries like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among others.
During the ongoing virtual meeting, PM Modi expressed his heartfelt concern over the horrifying Israel-Hamas war and hoped to release all the hostages soon. As an estimated 236 hostages are in Hamas captivity, according to Israel.
PM Narendra Modi also declared that India will host a summit on the Global Artificial Intelligence partnership in the next month. The PM also highlighted the West Asia issues.
He said that in the last few months, several new challenges have emerged, and the situation of insecurity and instability in West Asia has become a matter of concern. Prime Minister Narendra also talked about how humanitarian aid has been sent to the places on time and will continue systematically in future.
Further, he said, in the last year, India has expressed confidence with the slogan 'One Earth, One Family and One Future’. In the conclusion, the PM said that it is essential that global economic and governance structures be reformed to make them "bigger, better, effective, representative and future-ready".