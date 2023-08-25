Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Greece for day-long visit

Athens (Greece): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived here for a day-long official visit to Greece. The Prime Minister arrived in Greece after concluding his visit to South Africa, where he attended the all-important BRICS summit.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis received Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Athens. Sharing details of the Prime Minister's visit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The Prime Minister will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier."

"Thereafter, he will meet the President of Greece, hold talks with the Greek Prime Minister and meet with business leaders of both sides. Before departing, the Prime Minister will interact with the Indian community, who are all excited to receive him after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission," added Bagchi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then arrived at Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens and met the Indian diaspora gathered outside the hotel. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years. The Prime Minister had a successful visit to South Africa, where it was decided to expand BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). In South Africa, the PM was accompanied by Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the last Indian PM to visit Greece in 1983.

