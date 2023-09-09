NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the African Union has been granted permanent member status in the Group of 20 top world economies. The announcement by PM Modi adds momentum to his drive to give a greater voice to the Global South as host of this year’s annual Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the delegates from behind a nameplate that listed his country not as India but as “Bharat,” an ancient Sanskrit name championed by his Hindu nationalist supporters. The announcement was made by PM Narendra Modi while giving his opening remarks at the G20 Summit, which began at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The G20 Summit is happening at a time when there are growing global rifts and the absence of key players threatened to reach consensus on the thorniest issues elusive.

However, there has been widespread support, for adding the AU to the G20, making it the second regional bloc to become a permanent member after the European Union (EU). Prime Minister Narendra Modi rapped his gavel three times before announcing the move to applause in the room. He shook hands with the current AU chair, Comoros President Azali Assoumani, and embraced him warmly before inviting him to sit at the table.

“I invite the representative of the African Union (AU) to take his place as a permanent member of the G20,” Modi said.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, For a G20, which is more inclusive and more vocal for Global South! PM @narendramodi warmly invites President @_AfricanUnion & Comoros Azali Assoumani to join other G20 leaders as African Union becomes a permanent member of the G20. A key outcome of #G20India. (sic)."

The Prime Minister's Office in a separate post on X, wrote, "Advancing a more inclusive G20 that echoes the aspirations of the Global South! PM @narendramodi extends a heartfelt welcome to President @_AfricanUnion and the President of Comoros Azali Assoumani. Thrilled to have the African Union as a permanent member. A milestone for the G20 family indeed."

PM Narendra Modi has made giving voice to the Global South a centrepiece of this year’s Summit, and adding the AU at the outset was a strong step in that direction.

With much of the world’s focus on the Russian war against Ukraine, India has been working to try and direct more attention to addressing the needs of the developing world at the summit — though it is impossible to decouple many issues, such as food and energy security, from the European conflict.

The importance of AU's inclusion in G20: