Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House before holding high-level talks to further boost the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies.

At the bilateral meeting with PM Modi, President Biden said, "...Over the past 10 years, the small steps have transformed into a large progress. Today the partnership between our countries is stronger than it has ever been." He thanked PM Modi for his decision to host this year's G20. "Thank you Prime Minister for your decision to host the G20 this year...I look forward to discussing how we can strengthen our partnership..."

PM Modi said that India and US "are walking shoulder to shoulder in every area- be it the depths of the ocean to space, from ancient culture to artificial intelligence." He told Biden that the President's commitment to the ties between the two countries has prompted India to take bold and audacious measures.

He also described strong people-to-people ties as the real engine of the India-US relationship and referred to the energetic diaspora crowd in White House to assert that a "roar" was heard about this connection. This is the second interaction between the two leaders within 24 hours. Modi and Biden are scheduled to address a news conference together from the East Room of the White House after their talks.

They are likely to take questions from journalists. Normally each side takes two questions, but sometimes it can be one from each side. During the last Indian State visit of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009, the two sides took one question each. The prime minister would then head to the Congress to deliver an address to the joint meeting of the US Congress, which would be attended by Congressmen and senators in the presence of several hundred Indian Americans from the visitor's gallery.

In the evening, President Biden and the First Lady will host a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests. Preparations for the visit have been going on for more than six months now and a lot of efforts have gone to ensure that the deliverables are historical in nature.

The major areas include space, education, defence, technology, climate change and health. "This visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together, the White House said on Wednesday. "The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to elevate the technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space, it said.

