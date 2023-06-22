PM Modi at White House, Biden says 'decisions we make today will determine future...'

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House Thursday morning (EST) as he began the third day of his state visit to the United States during which he is set to address a joint session of the US Congress and later attend the state dinner at the White House.

PM Modi and Joe Biden will also hold bilateral meetings at the White House, which will follow after their one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office. He will also participate in a joint press conference where he is expected to take two questions from the media.

The high-level talks with President Biden are aimed at further boosting the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies. Modi and Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House before holding delegation-level talks. This would be the second interaction between the two leaders within 24 hours.

"Looking forward to today's talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations," Modi tweeted minutes before his arrival at the White House. As soon as PM Modi arrived at the White House, President Biden introduced him to his cabinet. In his welcome speech, President Biden said the relationship between US and India was "one of most defining relationships in 21st century".

"I am honoured to be the first to host you here on a State visit...Prime Minister Modi, welcome back to the White House," Biden said. India and US, he said, are working closely in expanding healthcare, climate change and issues arising out of Russia's aggression on Ukraine. "Decisions we make today will determine future of generations to come...With India's cooperation, we have strengthened QUAD for free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific," said President Biden.

On Wednesday, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House during which they discussed a range of issues, exchanged gifts and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India. Later Thursday, President Biden and the first lady will host a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests.

Prime Minister Modi's visit also includes an address by him to the joint session of the US Congress. "This visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to elevate the technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space, it said. According to the White House, the two leaders will discuss ways to further expand educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as work together to confront common challenges from climate change to workforce development and health security.

Modi arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and the First Lady.

Indian diaspora gathers at South Lawns

The Indian diaspora turned out in exponential numbers on a rainy Thursday morning at the South Lawn of the White House to witness the ceremonial welcome of PM Modi by President Biden. Invitations for the ceremonial welcome were sent out to nearly 8,000 members of the diaspora and Indian American community for the historic ceremonial welcome.

A drizzle was no dampener to the enthusiasm of the members of the diaspora, many of whom travelled overnight from different parts of the US, as they waved the flag of the two countries and raised slogans. "What a great sight it is. It is like a festival," Hitesh Shah, who came from Boston, said. Slogans like 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi' went up the air amid a mood of cheer.

Some people took Chartered flights from Texas, a group of people drove from Tennessee, and people flew in from California and other states for the historic event. Prime Minister Modi arrived here on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. (Agency inputs)