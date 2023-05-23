New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India will open a new consulate in Brisbane city of Australia. Addressing a community event in Sydney, PM Modi said the new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane.

PM Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. While addressing the Indian diaspora, Modi highlighted the growing India-Australia ties and said, "No matter what the geographical distances are there between both countries, the Indian Ocean connects us!" "No matter what different lifestyles are there in both countries, Yoga connects us! Cricket has kept us connected for ages...and now Tennis and Movies form other connecting bridges," he said.

He further spoke about India's economic growth and banking sector. He said India has no dearth of capability or resources and it is the most significant and youngest talent factory in the world. "Today, IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy. World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India," he said. "The banking system in several countries is in trouble today but on the other hand, the strength of India's banks is being appreciated everywhere", added PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi recalled India's contribution and effort during the pandemic. "Amid the once-in-a-100-year crisis, India made record exports last year," he said, adding that the country's forex reserves are scaling new heights. "Example of how India is working for global good lies in our digital stake. You are well aware of India's FinTech revolution", he pointed out.

Meanwhile, a street in Sydney has been officially renamed Little India by Modi and his Australian counterpart. Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events.

Taking Twitter Modi said, "I had the opportunity to welcome the Prime Minister @AlboMP ji on the Indian soil in Ahmedabad. Today he joined me in unveiling the foundation stone of 'Little India' here". It is pertinent to note that Harris Park is a thriving, dynamic, multicultural hub known for its blend of cultures and large Indian population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a thunderous welcome from the Indian community in Sydney amid cheers and applause. He is slated to hold a bilateral meeting with the Australian PM on Wednesday, 23 May. At their bilateral meeting, the leaders will discuss trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation.