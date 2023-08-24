New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen engaging in a brief interaction on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) leaders' press conference in South Africa on Thursday.

Prior to the press statement PM Modi and Xi were spotted having a brief conversation before taking their designated seats. Ever since the Galwan Valley clash, there have been several meetings at the foreign and defence minister's level to resolve the conflict but PM Modi and Chinese President Xi have not spoken over the phone or sat down for talks.

It is pertinent to note that in September 2022, the two leaders stood next to each other and attended a Leaders’ Lunch at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, but didn’t hold formal talks. In November 2022, the two leaders were seen talking at a G-20 banquet in Bali after PM Modi walked up to Xi and exchanged greetings, but it was only in July this year.

India and China have been engaged in a border standoff for the last three years and the relations between the two leaders have been at an all-time low due to tensions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two sides have held 19 rounds of talks so far to address the boundary issues in eastern Ladakh since 2020.

PM Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday to attend the 15th BRICS summit. Last week, India and China held talks and issued a joint cordial statement as they sought a breakthrough on issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels. In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas.

