PM IRAN PREZ EXCHANGE VIEWS ON DIFFICULT SITUATION IN WEST ASIA STRESS NEED FOR DE ESCALATION CONTINUED HUMANITARIAN AID

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Monday exchanged views on the "difficult situation" in the West Asia region and the Israel-Hamas conflict with the PM expressing deep concern at the "terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives".

In his telephonic conversation with Raisi, Modi also reiterated India's longstanding and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue. The two leaders exchanged views on the "difficult situation" in the West Asia region and the Israel-Hamas conflict, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"The Prime Minister expressed deep concern at the terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives. He reiterated India's longstanding and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue," it said. President Raisi shared his assessment of the situation. Both the leaders stressed the need for preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability, the statement said.

The leaders also reviewed and positively assessed progress in multifaceted bilateral cooperation. Modi and Raisi welcomed focus and priority accorded to the Chabahar Port in Iran for improving regional connectivity. Both sides agreed to remain in touch given shared interest in regional peace, security and stability, the statement read.