Tokyo: At least 400 passengers and crew were evacuated after a plane caught fire on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday. News reports say it hit another aircraft while landing at Haneda Airport, one of the busiest airports in Japan.

Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire.

It said the plane was JAL flight 516 had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda. Later video showed fire crews working to put out the fire with streams of water. The flames had spread to much of the plane.