Manila (Philippines) : A Chinese coast guard ship and one of its militia vessels separately bumped a Philippine coast guard ship and a military-run supply boat Sunday off a disputed shoal, the Philippine officials said. However, these officials have not confirmed if there were injuries or damage during these incidents.

On the other hand, the Philippine government has immediately condemned the incident in the strongest degree and called it a violation of Manila's sovereignty by the Chinese coast guard ship and its militia vessel, the Philippline officials said.

Meanwhile, a Philippine government task force said that the collisions between these ships occurred off Second Thomas Shoal as two Philippine supply boats escorted by two Philippine coast guard ships were heading to deliver food and other supplies to the atoll in the face of a years-long Chinese blockade. Such incidents have been a source of constant concern.