Santo Domingo Philippines Truckloads of villagers on Tuesday fled Philippine communities close to the erupting Mayon Volcano traumatized by the sight of redhot lava flowing down its crater and fearful of sporadic blasts of ashNearly 15000 people have left the mostly poor farming communities within a 6kilometer 37mile radius of Mayon s crater in northeastern Albay province in forced evacuations since volcanic activity spiked last week Albay s governor extended the danger zone by a kilometer more than half a mile on Monday and asked thousands of residents to be ready to move anytimeBut many opted to flee from the expanded danger zone even before the mandatory evacuation order There s lava and ashfall already Fidela Banzuela 61 said from a navy truck where she her daughter grandchildren and neighbors clambered up after leaving their home in San Fernando village close to Mayon If the volcano explodes we won t see anything because it would be so dark Her daughter Sarah Banzuela fled with her two children including a 2yearold who has asthma which she said could be triggered back by volcanic ash that rained down on their village over the weekend There s ashfall already and at night there s redhot lava from the volcano that seems to be moving closer to us Sarah Banzuela 22 told The Associated Press She and her mother arrived at a grade school turned into an evacuation center teeming with other displaced villagersAfter days of showing signs of renewed restiveness including a swarm of rockfalls and a brightorange crater glow visible at night Mayon began expelling lava Sunday night which flowed slowly down two gulleys on its southeastern slope government volcano experts said An ash plume that shot up to 328 feet 100 meters at dawn on Tuesday drifted southeastward with the wind toward some villages said Teresito Bacolcol director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and SeismologyAn AP video showed a boulder getting ripped from the side of a dome of lava in Mayon s crater then plunging and breaking into smaller redhot pieces as it rolled down and smashed onto other stones on the volcano s steep slopeThe 2462meter 8077foot Mayon is a top tourist draw in the Philippines because of its picturesque conical shape but is the most active of 24 known volcanoes in the archipelago It last erupted violently in 2018 displacing tens of thousands In 1814 Mayon s eruption buried entire villages and left more than 1000 people deadWith its peak often shrouded by wisps of passing clouds Mayon appeared calm on Tuesday but Bacolcol told AP that lava was continuing to flow slowly down its slopes but could not easily be seen under the bright sun The volcano had been raised to alert level three on a fivestep warning system last Thursday meaning a hazardous eruption is possible in weeks or daysThe eruption is the latest natural calamity to test the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr who took office in June last year and inherited an economy that was shattered by two years of the coronavirus pandemic which also deepened poverty and unemployment He has deployed some of his Cabinet officials to Albay to help distribute food aid to and reassure displaced villagersLiza David Balbin fled with her children to an emergency shelter in Santo Domingo town after she got scared of Mayon s lava emissions and her farming community of San Antonio was hit by ashfall The 48yearold housewife said the government should find an effective way of relocating poor Filipinos like her away from volcanoes mountainsides where landslides are common and coastlines that are lashed by tidal wavesIn 1991 Balbin witnessed Mount Pinatubo blowing its top in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century The massive ashfall and volcanic mudflows wiped out her village and outlying communities in Pampanga province north of Manila She survived and years later married a man who took her to his home province of Albay where they lived in an impoverished village not far from Mayon I escaped from Pinatubo then ended up near Mayon volcano she told AP with a laugh Why is my life like this If only we ve got money we would have left that danger zone and built a house far away said Balbin who makes a living doing laundry Now we re in an evacuation camp again and it s really been a difficult life This is too much AP