PANNUN MURDER PLAN NEW YORK COURT SEEKS EVIDENCE

New York: A court in New York has instructed the federal government to reply to a motion that was filed by lawyers of Nikhil Gupta (52) which asked for evidence vis-a-vis allegations against him to be involved in a plan to murder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist in the United States.

"On January 4, 2024, defence counsel filed a motion to compel production of discovery, requesting that the Court enter an order directing the Government to begin providing defense counsel with discovery material. The Court hereby directs the government to file a reply to the Motion to Compel within three days of the date of this order," US District Judge Victor Marrero made the observation in the order.

US federal prosecutors allege that Gupta who was employed with the Indian government was part of a failed effort to eliminate Pannun. Pannun has dual citizenship of both US and Canada.

Gupta faces charges of murder-for-hire, that implies a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail, and also ploy to commit murder-for-hire, that puts a man for 10 years in jail, according to United States Attorney, Southern District of New York Matthew G. Olsen.

As per prosecutors Czech authorities apprehended and detained Gupta on June 30, 2023, in pursuant to the extradition treaty between USA and Czech Republic.