United Nations : Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has told the UN General Assembly that there can be no peace in the Middle East without his people enjoying their "full and legitimate national rights". It was the closest he came in a nearly 25-minute address to acknowledging US-led negotiations aimed at getting Saudi Arabia to normalise relations with Israel.

The Saudis have said such a deal must include major progress toward the creation of a Palestinian state, something Israel's far-right government has all but ruled out. "Those who think that peace can prevail in the Middle East without the Palestinian people enjoying their full and legitimate national rights are mistaken," Abbas said at the start of his address to the UN on Thursday.

The 87-year-old Palestinian leader's speech largely resembled those he has delivered in past sessions. He accused Israel of a litany of violations against Palestinian rights and called for an international conference to revive the peace process. He said the Israeli occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state "challenges more than a thousand resolutions, violates the principles of international law and international legitimacy, while racing to change the historical, geographical and demographic reality on the ground".

Also Read : Media magnate Rupert Murdoch stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp