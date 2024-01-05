PAKISTAN SENATE PASSES RESOLUTION POSTPONING FEB 8 ELECTIONS

Islamabad: Pakistan's Senate on Friday approved a resolution seeking a delay in the general election, citing cold weather and security concerns, increasing the political uncertainty ahead of the planned polls on February 8. The resolution, tabled by independent Senator Dilawar Khan, received overwhelming support in the upper house of Pakistan's Parliament.

However, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party opposed the move. Senator Khan said that most areas of the country were currently experiencing harsh cold weather, so participation in elections in those areas was unmanageable.

Raising concerns about the security situation, he said the law and order situation was not good and added that politicians were being targeted, including an attack on Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman. "Even security forces are being attacked in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (provinces)," he added.