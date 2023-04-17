Islamabad The Pakistan TehreekeInsaf PTI on Sunday constituted a threemember committee to hold a dialogue on the ongoing political crisis in the country Pakistanbased Dawn newspaper reported PTI leaders Pervaiz Khattak Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed will hold a dialogue with JamaatiIslami JI This comes after JI chief Sirajul Haq held meetings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at their residences in LahoreHaq suggested that a committee should be set up to develop a larger consensus for holding elections in Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eventually the whole country Haq s efforts were appreciated by both PM Shehbaz and Imran They assured him of their full cooperation agreeing that elections were the way forward to pull the country out of prevailing economic political and constitutional crisesSources in the JI told Dawn that as part of his efforts to bring all parties to the negotiating table Haq also planned to meet Pakistan Peoples Party PPP leader Asif Zardari after Eid and expected a breakthrough in the next two weeks Former Pakistan president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had earlier this week suggested all political parties sit together and develop a consensus on a single date for the electionsThe PPP has for this purpose formed a threemember body comprising Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and PM s Adviser on Kashmir and GilgitBaltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira to persuade allies in the government to start the process with the Imranled party as per DawnThe main task of the three PPP leaders is to persuade the PMLN and JUIF to hold talks with PTI on all issues including elections to end the ongoing crises In the last few days emphasis has been given to dialogue between all the political parties in the country according to Dawn ANI