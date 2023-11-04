Pakistan Mianwali Training Airbase attack: Three terrorists killed, three aircraft, aerial refueller damaged
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: The Pakistan Army in the early hours of Saturday said it foiled a terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force, which left three aircrafts which are grounded and an aerial refueller damaged, a Pakistan daily reported quoting the military’s media wing.
The Saturday attack follows a series of incidents that left at least 17 Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the daily said.
In a statement today, the Inter-Services Public Relations said: “On Nov 4, 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which, Alhumdollilah, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets.”
The ISPR also stated that three suspected terrorists were “neutralised while entering the base while remaining three terrorists have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops. However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred,” the ISPR said.
It also "vowed to remain committed to eliminating menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.”
“A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area.”
Meanwhile, Tehreek Jihad Pakistan spokesman Mullah Qasim has claimed that fidayeen destroyed the training and war planes in PAF Airbase Mianwali.