PAKISTAN MAY LAY CLAIM ON NAME INDIA SOCIAL MEDIA POST GOES VIRAL ON INDIA VS BHARAT ROW

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing debate over the name of Bharat instead of India, local media reports in Pakistan say the country may lay claim to the name 'India' if India derecognises it officially at the United Nations (UN) level. This comes after the Rashtrapati Bhavan sent out invites for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of the 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'.

A post shared by the South Asia Index on X, previously known as Twitter said: "Pakistan may lay claim to the name "India" if India derecongnises it officially at UN level. -- local media. Nationalists in Pakistan have long argued that Pakistan has rights to the name as it refers to the Indus region in Pakistan (sic)."

However, no official statement has been made by the Indian government about the name change. The post triggered a sharp reaction from social media users, some calling it a joke while others posted funny reactions over the issue.

"If Pakistan claims "India", Afghanistan may claim Pakistan," Russia may claim Afghanistan," and so on. Pakistan should absolutely not start the chain reaction that will likely involve the entire world," commented a user. Another user wrote, "Changing names won't change the fortunes of Pakistan"

"Does it mean Pakistanis want to change the name of Pakistan to India, Hindustan, Industan, or what?," commented a third user. Former India cricketer Virendra Sehwag reacted to the post and wrote in Hindi, "Gaaon basa nahin aur... (the village is not even settled, and the robbers have already reached).

The invite sent by President Droupadi Murmu generated significant attention because, for the first time, it referred to the head of state as the "President of Bharat" in an official capacity. On Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared official information regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia in which he has been referred to as the "Prime Minister of Bharat", adding fuel to the India versus Bharat row.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leaving for Indonesia on Wednesday night to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.