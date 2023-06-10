Islamabad Pakistan Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday presented the federal budget for Fiscal Year 202324 with a total outlay of Rs 145 trillion ARY News reported ARY News is a Pakistani news channel Pakistan s National Assembly NA session began with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also in attendance The Finance Minister during his speech compared the economic performances of Pakistan Muslim LeagueNawaz PMLN and Pakistan TehreekeInsaf PTI governments During the PMLN s previous tenure inflation was at 4 per cent Ishaq Dar said adding that Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX was ranked 5th in South Asia s bestperforming market The minister noted that the PMLN completed new projects to meet the shortage of electricity in the country The infrastructure and motorways were developed while employment opportunities were also created Dar said adding that the country s economy prospered during the PMLN s tenure He further said that the PTI government deliberately ruined Pakistan s economy through energy subsidies The PTI government s incompetence led to the current challenges the country was facing he added as per ARY News Dar said that the previous government broke an agreement with International Monetary Fund IMF and damaged the country s reputation adding that public debt and liabilities were doubled during PTI s fouryear tenure Circular debt rose to Rs 129 billion per annum during PTI s fouryear rule he pointed out He further lambasted the PTI government for destroying the country s economy saying that the previous rulers laid economic mines for the next regime Ishaq Dar maintained that the Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM government was taking corrective measures to bring the economy back on track after the PTI disaster By the help of Almighty Allah the government saved Pakistan from getting default and exposed conspiratorial elements he added according to ARY News Current account deficit decreased drastically during the fiscal year 202223 he said adding that the incumbent government adopted austerity measures to reduce the deficit The current government significantly reduced unnecessary expenditure the minister said adding that despite a huge increase in interest payments the fiscal deficit was decreased As per ARY News Ishaq Dar noted that the PTI s selected government prioritized political interests over national adding that the people of Pakistan know who tried to save the country and who pushed it towards destruction The finance minister pointed out that the country has faced major economic problems due to floods ANI