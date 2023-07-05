PAKISTAN ARRESTS 5 CITIZENS FOR WORKING IN ISRAEL

Karachi: Pakistani authorities have arrested five citizens for having worked in Tel Aviv for four to seven years, a violation of the Passport and Immigration Acts, as Islamabad does not recognise Israel as a state.

A senior official of the Federal Investigation Agency (FAI) said that the agency arrested five people from Mirpurkhas city in the Sindh province and was hunting for three other Pakistani nationals, belonging to the same town. These eight people at different times got into Tel Aviv illegally and worked there for four to seven years and also kept on sending money home to their families via Western Union. The matter came to light through a tip-off from one of the men's relatives, Senior Inspector Mumtaz Talpur said.

He said the five arrested had worked in Tel Aviv for seven years before returning home while the other three had managed to get into Israel at different times via Turkiye, Kenya, Sri Lanka and Greece. They all slipped into Tel Aviv through an Israeli agent who charged them for helping them out and getting them jobs," he said, adding that the Pakistani nationals worked as helpers, cleaners and at gas stations.



"The five arrested returned home via Greece and Dubai, Talpur said. There is no entry for Israel in the Pakistani passport and Pakistani nationals are not allowed to travel to the Jewish nation. The two nations also don't share any diplomatic relations. The FIA has filed cases against the eight under the Passport and Immigration Acts and is also trying to figure out how they managed to stay and work in Tel Aviv without being detected by Israeli authorities. (PTI)