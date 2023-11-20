PAK AUTHORITIES ARREST SEVEN TERRORISTS FOIL ATTACK IN PUNJAB PROVINCE POLICE

Lahore: A major terror attack was foiled after law enforcement authorities arrested seven terrorists, including a key commander of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who were planning a major terror attack in the country's Punjab province, police said on Monday.

The terrorists were arrested from different places in Punjab province on Sunday after the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the provincial police received intelligence about their attack plan in their respective areas, following which they in collaboration with an intelligence agency foiled their plot.

"The CTD in collaboration with an intelligence agency has foiled a major terror plot in the province by arresting seven terrorists mostly belonging to the TTP," a CTD spokesperson said in a statement.