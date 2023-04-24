OPERATION KAVERI LAUNCHED TO BRING BACK INDIANS FROM SUDAN

New Delhi In a major rescue operation the India Government has launched Operation Kaveri – a largescale rescue operation to bring back hundreds of stranded Indians from Sudan amidst a volatile security situation in the countryUnion Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar in a tweet wrote – “Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan More on their way Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home Committed to assisting all our brethren in SudanThe Indian government has already put two C130J military transport aircraft on standby in Jeddah while an Indian Navy ship has reached a key port in the region The Ministry of External Affairs MEA has stated that contingency plans for evacuation have been put in place but any movement on the ground will depend on the security situationThe security situation in Sudan continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations in the capital city of Khartoum The MEA has assured that India is making allout efforts to ensure the safety and security of Indians stranded in Sudan The Indian embassy in Sudan is in regular touch with the Sudanese authorities the UN Saudi Arabia the UAE Egypt and the US among othersThe MEA has stated that the Government of India is pursuing multiple options to ensure swift evacuation Two Indian Air Force C130J aircraft are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah and INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan However any movement on the ground will depend on the security situation which continues to be volatile The Sudanese airspace is currently closed for all foreign aircraft and overland movement also has risks and logistical challengesOperation Kaveri has been launched to bring back around 500 Indians who have already reached Port Sudan and more are on their way India is committed to assisting all its brethren in Sudan and is closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in the countryAlso read 413 people have died in Sudan fighting so far WHO