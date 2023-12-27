ONLY CONSTANT IN GLOBAL POLITICS HAS BEEN THE TIES BETWEEN INDIA AND RUSSIA SAYS EAM JAISHANKAR

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that while there have been ups and downs in relationships between all countries, the only constant in global politics has been the ties between India and Russia. He was interacting with the Indian community at an event in Moscow on Tuesday.

He also stressed that in the fields of defense, space, and nuclear energy, countries only cooperate with those with whom they have a high degree of trust.

In a post in X, Jaishankar said, "Interacted with the Indian community in Moscow. Appreciate their contribution to building a strong and steady collaboration between India and Russia. The Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership reflects the experiences and sentiments of the last 75 years. Urged the community to contribute to the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation. Their role in promoting close ties between our civil societies is invaluable. An #AtmanirbharBharat will deepen ties with Russia in a multipolar world".

During his address, the EAM further noted that over the last 70-80 years, both India and Russia have transformed a lot and a lot has also changed in world politics, but the relationship between New Delhi and Moscow has remained constant.

"To me, what is exceptional about India-Russia relationships? From the early 50s, for 70-80 odd years. There have been big changes in this period. The Soviet Union became the Russian Federation, big changes have happened in world politics, Russia has transformed, and India has grown. But, if there is one constant in world politics, it has been the relationship between India and Russia," he said.

Jaishankar said that the cooperation between India and Russia in various fields also shows the quality of the relationship between the two countries.

"Russia is a special partner in a few areas - defence, nuclear energy...Today, in my presence and that of Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, we signed some important agreements for future units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Project. Typically, defense, nuclear, and space, are collaborations you only do with countries with whom you have a high degree of trust. So, it's not just we do the cooperation is reflective of the quality of the relationship," he said.

Jaishankar is on a five-day visit to Russia to discuss various bilateral and global issues. He arrived in Moscow on Monday and interacted with leading representatives of the Russian strategic community and discussed connectivity, multilateralism, big power competition, and regional conflicts.