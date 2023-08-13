Karachi: One terrorist was killed and three others injured on Sunday in an exchange of fire with security forces in the port city of Gwadar in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province, the army said.

Gwadar port is one of the focal points of the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with many Chinese workers working at the port. China is investing heavily in Balochistan under the CPEC.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan military's media wing, the operation was launched after the presence of terrorists in the area was reported.

The security forces have cordoned off the entire area [and] launched a search operation, the ISPR said. Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

Last month, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan. This was the military's highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year. (PTI)