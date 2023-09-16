Seoul (South Korea) : North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Russian nuclear-capable bombers and other warplanes in Russia's Far East on Saturday as he continued a trip that has sparked Western concerns about an arms alliance that could fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. After arriving in the city of Artyom by train, Kim traveled to an airport just outside the seaside city of Vladivostok where Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other senior military officials gave him an up-close look at Russia's strategic bombers and other warplanes.

Seemingly all of the Russian warplanes shown to Kim on Saturday were among those that have seen active use in the war in Ukraine, including the Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers that have regularly launched cruise missiles. Shoigu, who had met Kim during a rare visit to North Korea in July, also showed Kim one of Russia's latest missiles, the hypersonic Kinzhal carried by the MiG-31 fighter jet, according to Russia's Defence Ministry.

Kim's to visit to Russia, highlighted by a summit with Putin on Wednesday, comes amid momentum in military cooperation between the countries in which North Korea could potentially seek Russian technologies to advance Kim's military nuclear program in exchange for providing Russia with badly needed munitions.

Later in Vladivostok, Kim was expected to see Russian naval ships of the country's Pacific fleet, which could be another hint at what he wants from Russia, possibly in exchange for supplying munitions to refill Putin's declining reserves as his invasion of Ukraine becomes a drawn-out war of attrition. The visit follows Kim's tour on Friday of a factory producing advanced Russian warplanes.

Kim in recent months has emphasised the need to strengthen his navy to counter the advanced naval assets of the United States, which has been expanding its combined military exercises with South Korea to counter the North's growing threat. Analysts say Kim's focus on naval strength could be driven by ambitions to obtain sophisticated technologies for ballistic missile submarines and nuclear-propelled submarines as well as to initiate joint naval exercises between Russia and North Korea.

Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Russia's Primorsky region, earlier announced Kim's arrival in the city of Artyom, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Vladivostok. Kozhemyako released a video showing Kim's arrival on a messaging app channel that saw Kim smiling as he got off his green-and-yellow train and was greeted by children presenting flowers.

After meeting with Putin at Russia's main spaceport, a location that communicated Kim's desire for Russian assistance in his efforts to acquire space-based reconnaissance assets and missile technologies, North Korea's leader reappeared Friday in the far eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur for a visit to a plant producing Russia's Su-57 fighter jets.

Experts have said potential military cooperation between the countries could include efforts to modernise North Korea's outdated air force, which relies on warplanes sent from the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that during his visit to the aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Kim expressed sincere regard for what he described as Russia's rapidly advancing aviation technologies, which he said were outpacing the outside potential threats.

North Korean state media have been reporting Kim's activities in Russia a day late while crafting the details to meet government propaganda purposes.

Russia's Cabinet on Friday released a video showing Kim on an elevated platform looking at the cockpit of an Su-57 while listening to its pilot. Kim also beamed and clapped his hands when an Su-35 fighter jet landed after a demonstration flight. During a luncheon hosted by Russian officials, Kim's top military officer, army Marshal Ri Pyong Chol, said his leader's visit to the facility added another glorious page to the relations between the countries, KCNA said. Kim's delegation also includes the top commanders of North Korea's air force and navy. (AP)