Stavanger (Norway) : The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, who will join the ranks of Elie Wiesel, former US President Jimmy Carter and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, will be revealed on Friday and the annual guessing game has reached its climax. As usual, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has dropped no hints about who's in the running this year, leaving those speculating with very little to go on.

Bookmakers who take bets on prospective winners are giving the lowest odds to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. However, guessing a winner is notoriously hard and the bookies rarely get it right. Zelenskyy would seem like an unlikely choice, as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to spread death and destruction. When the committee has picked world leaders embroiled in conflicts in the past, it has usually been after they reached a peace agreement.

I don't think the panel can give it to a national leader in the midst of a war between two nations, said Henrik Urdal, director of the Peace Research Institute of Oslo, who is a widely quoted pundit major media outlets turn to every year for his views on potential winners.

Urdal's annual projections about possible prize winners are always closely watched, even though he has no inside information. Urdal correctly guessed the dual winners Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad in 2018 and Abiy Ahmed in 2019. He has not picked the winner since.

Navalny has been mentioned as a contender in recent years, though it's unclear whether the committee would consider him after the last two prizes included Russian winners. The 2022 award was shared by Ales Bialiatski, a human rights advocate from Belarus; the Russian human rights organisation Memorial, and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties.

Urdal's top picks this year are human rights activists Narges Mohammadi from Iran and Mahbouba Seraj from Afghanistan. This year is exactly 75 years since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, so it would be a very timely award for Narges Mohammadi if the panel wants to focus on human rights, Urdal said.

Earlier this year, Mohammadi was one of three imprisoned Iranian journalists to receive the United Nations' World Press Freedom Prize. Urdal said Mahbouba Seraj could be a possible co-winner with Mohammadi. She returned to Afghanistan in 2003 after 26 years in exile to found the nonprofit Afghan Women's Network and the Organization for Research in Peace and Solidarity.