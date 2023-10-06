NOBEL PEACE PRIZE 2023 AWARDED TO NARGES MOHAMMADI

Oslo: The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.

The announcement was made by the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo."This year’s peace prize also recognises the hundreds of thousands of people who, in the preceding year, have demonstrated against Iran’s theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women," the Institute said.

The motto adopted by the demonstrators – 'Woman – Life – Freedom' – suitably expresses the dedication and work of Narges Mohammadi.

The names of the nominees were kept a secret this year, but over 350 people and groups were said to be in the running. Last year, the prize was conferred jointly to Russian human rights group Memorial, Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties and jailed Belarusian rights advocate Ales Bialiatski for the "promotion of peace" on the backdrop of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Since its inception in 1901, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to 110 individuals and 30 organisations.Past winners include Afghan campaigner Malala Yousafzai and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.