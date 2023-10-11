Washington : The White House said Tuesday that there is no specific information about the role of Iran in the latest terrorist attack against Israel by Hamas, but it is complicit in a broad sense for funding the military wing of the militant group.

We have said since the beginning that Iran is complicit in this attack in a broad sense because they have provided the lion's share of the funding for the military wing of Hamas. They have provided training. They have provided capabilities. They have provided support and they have had engagement and contact with Hamas over years and years, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday.

All of that has played a role in contributing to what we have seen. Now, as to the question of whether Iran knew about this attack in advance or helped plan or direct this attack, we do not, as of this moment I'm standing here at the podium, have confirmation of that. We are talking to our Israeli counterparts on a daily basis about this question, he said.

The NSA said the US is trying to gather from its intelligence holdings on whether they have any further information on that. We're looking to acquire further intelligence. And if there's an update to that, I'll share it with you, Sullivan said. While Iran plays this broad role, sustaining a deep and dark role in providing all of this support and capabilities to Hamas, in terms of this particular gruesome attack on October 7th, we don't currently have that information. We will continue to look for it, he added.

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a wave of attacks on Israel on Saturday, killing over 1,000 people, in the biggest escalation in the conflict in decades. Israel has already responded with a wave of air strikes on Gaza, killing more than 800 people there. The United States has launched a major global diplomatic drive to garner support for Israel and take necessary action against Hamas.

Sullivan also said that the US will respond firmly to any action by militia groups in the region to take advantage of this situation. With respect to the question of the various militia groups across the region, we do believe that they pose an urgent threat, and that it is certainly distinctly possible that they choose to try to exploit or take advantage of this situation. We have been sending clear warnings that doing so will result in a firm response and consequences from the United States, he said.