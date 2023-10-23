Michigan [US] : Following the death of Samantha Woll, the president of a synagogue board, on Saturday, Detroit's police chief said no evidence has been uncovered by law enforcement so far that indicates the murder was motivated by antisemitism, The Times of Israel reported.

The investigation into the death of Ms. (Samantha) Woll remains ongoing. At this time, however, no evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism, police chief James White said in a statement, according to the Israeli daily. Amid the Israeli offensive against terror group Hamas in Gaza, Woll was found dead on Saturday morning with multiple stab wounds outside her home.

According to The Times of Israel, the Detroit Police Department said it was working with the FBI "to forensically analyse all of the information obtained up to this point in an effort to ascertain the timeline that ultimately led to Ms. Woll's death". White added, "Individuals with information that may further this investigation are being interviewed."

The police chief urged the community to stay patient while the probe is underway, The Times of Israel reported. "I again ask the community to remain patient while our investigators and law enforcement partners continue their work. Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service," the police chief said.