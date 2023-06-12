Wellington New Zealand The head of New Zealand s public radio station apologized Monday for publishing proKremlin garbage on its website after more than a dozen wire stories on the Ukraine war were found to have been altered Most of the stories which date back more than a year were written by the Reuters news agency and were changed at Radio New Zealand to include Russian propaganda A digital journalist from RNZ has been placed on leave pending the result of an employment investigationPaul Thompson the chief executive of taxpayerfunded RNZ said it had found issues in 16 stories and was republishing them on its website with corrections and editor s notes He said he was commissioning an external review of the organization s editing processes It is so disappointing I m gutted It s painful It s shocking Thompson said on RNZ s Nine to Noon show We have to get to the bottom of how it happened Thompson said it had forensically reviewed about 250 stories since first being alerted to the issue Friday and would be reviewing thousands more Some of the changes were just a few words and would have been hard to spot by casual readers Changes included the addition of proKremlin narratives such as Russia annexed Crimea after a referendum and that neoNazis had created a threat to Russia s bordersThe referendum which was held after Russia seized control of Crimea was considered a sham and wasn t recognized internationally Russia for years has also tried to link Ukraine to Nazism particularly those who have led the government in Kyiv since a proRussian leadership was toppled in 2014 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who is Jewish angrily dismisses those claimsFormer New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark tweeted that she expected better from the public broadcaster Extraordinary that there is so little editorial oversight at Radio New Zealand that someone employed bycontracted to them was able to rewrite online content to reflect proRussia stance without senior staff noticing she wrote Accountability Thompson told the Nine to Noon program that typically only one person at RNZ had been required to edit wire service stories because those stories had already been subject to robust editing But he said RNZ was now adding another layer of editing to such stories He said he wanted to apologize to listeners readers staff and the Ukrainian community It s so disappointing that this proKremlin garbage has ended up in our stories Thompson told Nine to Noon It s inexcusable RNZ began as a radio broadcaster but these days is a multimedia organization and its website ranks among the nation s most viewed news sites AP