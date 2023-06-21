New York: PM Modi interacts with eminent US academicians

New York (US) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with eminent US academics, intellectuals and experts in diverse fields in New York on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Talks focused on possibilities of enhancing research collaborations and two-way academic exchanges under India's New Education Policy. Academics also shared perspectives and experiences from their respective areas of expertise."

Arindam Bagchi in a separate tweet said, "Energising India-US knowledge partnership. PM @narendramodi interacted with a group of eminent US academics hailing from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology."

Modi interacted with crop scientist Dr Robert J Jones, Crop scientist, Pennsylvania State University President Dr Neeli Bengapudi, the University of California Chancellor Dr Pradeep Khosla, President of the University at Buffalo Dr Satish Tripathi, Professor of Marketing Prof Jagmohan Raju at Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania and others.

Upon his arrival in New York, PM Modi met Statistician Prof Nassim Nicholas Taleb and Academic Professor Robert Thurman, Bridgewater Associates co-founder Ray Dalio, Professor Paul Romer, and others. Modi met American astrophysicist and author Neil De Grasse Tyson and exchanged views on science and technology.

On his exchanges with Modi, Grasse Tyson said that he was delighted to spend time in the company of a head of state who is scientifically thoughtful and has many future programs in his mind. "I'm quite sure I'm not alone when I say the potential for what India can accomplish knows no limits. So I see a very bright future for India," he said.

PM Modi had a stimulating exchange of views with eminent economist and Nobel laureate Prof Paul M Romer on India's digital initiatives like Aadhaar and Digilocker. Modi also met with various think-tank experts including Michael Froman, President-designate and Distinguished Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). The others are Daniel Russel of the Asia Society Policy Institute, Dr Max Abrahms of Northeastern University, Jeff M. Smith of The Heritage Foundation, Elbridge Colby of 'The Marathon Initiative' and Guru Sowle of Indus International Research Foundation.

Modi held discussions with health experts from different distinguished organisations - Dr Peter Hotez, Dr Sunil A. David, Dr Stephen Klasko, Dr Lawton R. Burns, Dr Vivian S. Lee, and Dr Peter Agre.