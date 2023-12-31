New Delhi: Sydney in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand were among the world's first major cities to ring in 2024, with revelers cheering spectacular fireworks displays that lit up the skies over Sydney Harbor and New Zealand’s tallest structure, Sky Tower.

Hong Kong followed suit with a majestic and eye-catching display of light and fireworks for nearly 10 minutes as 2023 gave way to 2024. As the clock struck midnight in Australia, tons of explosives erupted in a 12-minute display that focused on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. More than 1 million people — a number equivalent to one in five of the city's residents — watched from the shore and from boats in the harbour.

“It’s total madness,” said German tourist Janna Thomas, who had waited in line since 7:30 a.m. to secure a prime waterfront location in the Sydney Botanic Garden. “It’s not so easy to find a good place to sit, but the view is incredible.”

In Auckland, the light rain that fell all day had cleared as forecast by midnight over the city of 1.7 million people before the countdown began on an illuminated digital display near the top of the 328-meter (1,076-foot) communications and observation tower.

This new year, let us pledge to build prosperous nation, says President Murmu: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of the new year and asked them to take a pledge to build a prosperous society and nation. The arrival of the new year is an occasion to move forward with new resolutions and goals, she said in a message.

The president has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of new year, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. "May the year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for all. May we continue to contribute to the progress of our country. Let us welcome the new year and take a pledge to build a prosperous society and nation," Murmu said.

On the joyous occasion of new year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," Murmu said.

Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated with colourful lights

Thousands of cops patrol Mumbai: Elaborate arrangements are in place to ensure New Year celebrations in Mumbai pass off peacefully, a top police official said on Sunday. Satyanarayan Chowdhary, Joint Commissioner (Law and Order), said 11,000 police personnel, 2000 officers, 22 deputy commissioners of police and 45 assistant commissioners of police have been deployed for the purpose.

He said some 20 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 15 platoons of Law and Order Reserve, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Quick Response Team (QRT) are in place to deal with emergencies and maintain peace. Around 5,000 CCTV cameras will keep an eye on celebrations, including at heavily patronised sites like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, beaches etc, with live footage being monitored from the main and regional control rooms, the official said. Police will be patrolling every area of the city, he added.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pravin Padwal said people are urged not to drink and drive. "They must follow all traffic norms while celebrating. They must wear seat belts and adhere to the rule of helmets for rider and pillion. Some roads will be closed, while some will have diversions. Some places have been designated as no-parking zones, including Marine Lines, Worli Seaface, Juhu beach, so as to ensure smooth flow of traffic," he said. More than 1,200 traffic policemen and 150 officers will be on the field to monitor New Year celebrations, Padwal informed. (PTI)

Himachal CM Sukhu extends New Year wishes to people

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended New Year greetings to people and tourists at Shimla's Mall Road on Sunday evening. The chief minister was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues as he took a stroll at Mall Road and later visited the Winter Carnival' at the Ridge on New Year's eve.

Shimla records 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year's Eve, 'lowest in 40 years': Prediction of weekend snow and the chief minister's directions not to be harsh with drunk revelers on New Year failed to woo tourists to Shimla which recorded 50-60 per cent occupancy, "the lowest in the last 40 years". Last year, Shimla had recorded more than 80 per cent occupancy on New Year. The hotel and allied industries were pinning hopes on 'white New Year' but chances of snowfall appear very bleak.

While, the Mall Road and The Ridge in the heart of the city are abuzz with tourists as winter carnival turned the place into a fair with lights and cultural bonanza being organised but tourist footfall has not converted in room occupancy in hotels, said Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association president M K Seth.

The occupancy is about 50-60 per cent which is the lowest in the last 40 years and even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourist rush on New Year was more than this time, he told the PTI. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed to follow the slogan of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', facilitate the tourists and make adequate arrangements and proper plans in all districts for smooth flow of traffic.