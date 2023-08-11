New Delhi: The Indian government on Friday said that it is closely monitoring the situation in violence-hit Niger, and has advised Indians living in the West African nation to leave the country as soon as possible. An advisory issued by the External Affairs Ministry said that "India is closely monitoring ongoing developments in Niger. In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible. They may bear in mind that air space is currently closed. When departing through a land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security."

The advisory further stated that those who may be planning to travel to Niger in the coming days are also similarly advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalises. The government has also advised Indian nationals who have not registered with the Indian Embassy in Niamey, to do so expeditiously.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a recent media briefing that the embassy has informed the ministry that officials are in close contact with the Indian community in Niger. Bagchi said the Indian community in that country comprises around 250 people and that they are all safe.

He said around 10 to 15 Indians, who were in Niger temporarily, have left the country on board evacuation flights operated by France. Around the same time, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said French flights evacuated nationals from many other countries, including Indian citizens from Niger. “Following the military coup in #Niger, France has evacuated 992 people from the country through several rotation flights over the past two days,” Lenain tweeted. (Agencies)