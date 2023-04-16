NEPAL WILL MAKE ARRANGEMENTS TO ALLOW CITIZENS LIVING ABROAD TO CAST VOTES PM PRACHANDA

Kathmandu Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has said that his government will make necessary arrangements to grant voting rights to Nepali citizens living abroad Over 650000 Nepalis have migrated overseas in 2021 seeking employment the country s Department of Foreign Employment saidArrangements will be made to allow Nepalis living abroad to cast their votes Prime Minister Prachanda said while addressing a virtual event of the CPN Maoist Centre Migration Coordination Committee on Friday He said lakhs of migrant Nepalis will benefit from this move and enable them to exercise their franchise My Republica newspaper reportedThe Prime Minister said remittances sent by Nepalis living abroad have boosted the country s foreign exchange reserves According to Nepal government estimates remittances account for about a quarter of the country s national income Over the past few years migration and remittances have played a significant role in the socioeconomic development of NepalIn 2021 Nepal received NPR 96105 billion as remittances constituting over 22 per cent of the country s GDP The fact that the remittances received from foreign nationals have reached the level of 11 months of foreign exchange reserves is itself a sign of economic improvement he added Nepal s gross foreign exchange reserves rose by an impressive 10 per cent to touch USD 1050 billion in midFebruary boosted mainly by remittances from abroad Nepal s central bank said last month PTI