NEPAL URGES NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT OF ISRAEL PALESTINE ISSUE AS IT CONDEMNS ATTACK ON HOSPITAL IN GAZA

Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Friday urged for a "peaceful and negotiated settlement" of the Israel-Palestine issue as it condemned the attack on a hospital in Gaza in which hundreds of people were killed.

Around 500 people were reported to have been killed on Tuesday in the explosion at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, evoking strong international condemnation. Palestinian authorities blamed Israeli air strikes for the explosion at the hospital, while Israel said it was caused by a misfired rocket launched from Gaza by militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

As many as 10 students were killed and one held hostage by Hamas after it carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel earlier this month. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Nepal government is deeply shocked by the killing of innocent civilians in the hospital attack in Gaza.