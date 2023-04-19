NEPAL PRESIDENT PAUDEL IS TO BE FLOWN TO AIIMS DELHI FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT

Kathmandu Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel will be airlifted to India on Wednesday for treatment after he was admitted to a hospital here for the second time within a month after he complained of shortness of breath his press aide said Paudel 78 was admitted to TU Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday President Paudel will undergo treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS New Delhi the aide was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post newspaperKiran Pokharel the press adviser to the President told the Post that the President will be medevacked to India in an air ambulance at 930 am On Tuesday Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Purna Bahadur Khadka among other leaders visited him to inquire about his health conditionLast week the President complained of pain in his stomach A Cabinet meeting on Tuesday decided to deploy a team of government officials led by the health secretary to facilitate his treatment The team will assess the nature of the President s illness and report to the government a minister said Further decisions on the President s treatment will be taken after the team submits its reportPaudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the new president of Nepal last month in a relief to the fragile coalition government headed by Prime Minister Prachanda Paudel a common candidate of the eightparty alliance that included the Nepali Congress and Prime Minister Prachanda led CPN Maoist Center received the vote of 214 lawmakers of Parliament and 352 provincial assembly members PTI